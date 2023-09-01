Pathfinder Village Residents and MLB Players Team Up at Doubleday Field

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- The third-annual Skills Clinic, which teams up Major League Baseball retirees and Pathfinder Village residents, took place in Cooperstown earlier this week.
Residents from Pathfinder Village, a nationally recognized residential community and service provider for people with Down syndrome and other disabilities in Edmeston, paired up with former MLB players at Doubleday Field to get some tips on hitting, fielding and throwing.
Those who attended received a personal jersey, autographed baseballs and even had their own baseball card created.
Over 60 Pathfinder Village residents were at the event.