Pedestrian fatally hit by vehicle after walking into road in German Flatts

GERMAN FLATTS, N.Y. – An Ilion woman died after she was hit by an SUV on State Route 28 in German Flatts Thursday evening.
New York State Police say 19-year-old Conner Voulo, of Fly Creek, was driving south when 29-year-old Krysta Wright walked into the roadway at the intersection with Ferncliff Road.
It happened around 5:15 p.m.
According to police, Voulo couldn’t avoid hitting Wright with the driver’s side front bumper.
Wright was pronounced dead at the scene.
Vuolo was not injured and was not found to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
The investigation is ongoing.