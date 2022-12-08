Pedestrian hit by car in Rome remains in critical condition

ROME, N.Y. – A pedestrian was seriously injured after he was hit by a car on Black River Boulevard in Rome Wednesday evening.
The incident happened around 5:20 p.m. near East Oak Street.
Police say the driver stopped and remained at the scene until authorities arrived.
The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital and was in critical condition as of Thursday morning.
No tickets have been issued as police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.
Anyone who may have been in the area at that time or has any information regarding the incident can call the Rome Police Department’s tip line at 315-339-7744.