Pedestrian hit by vehicle in West Utica dies from injuries

UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – An 88-year-old man died from his injuries after Utica police say he was hit by a vehicle in West Utica Wednesday evening
Officers were called to the 1100 block of Erie Street around 5:20 p.m. where they found Francis Piejko lying on the side of the road. Piejko was taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center for treatment, but he ultimately died from his injuries.
Police say Piejko lived on that block of Erie Street.
Police have identified the driver, who they say is cooperating with the investigation. No tickets or charges were issued as of Thursday morning.
The Utica Police Department’s Accident Reconstruction Team and Criminal Investigation Division are working on the investigation.