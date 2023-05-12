Pedestrian hit by vehicle outside Utica Fastrac

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police say a man is in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle outside a gas station on Oriskany Street Thursday night.
Police say the pedestrian was hit just before 10 p.m. when the vehicle was turning out of the Fastrac onto Oriskany Street heading east.
The man who was hit rolled onto the roof of the vehicle while holding an open container. He was rushed to St. Elizabeth Medical Center for treatment.
Police have not yet announced any arrests in this case, however, the investigation is ongoing.