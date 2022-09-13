Pennsylvania UMWA members show support for Remington workers in Ilion

ILION, N.Y. -- Picketers from Pennsylvania were outside the Remington Arms plant in Ilion Tuesday morning urging the company to expedite its contract with workers.
They made the nine-hour bus trip just to spend a few hours showing support for their fellow United Mine Workers of America union members in Ilion.
They carried signs reading "We Are Everywhere" and chanted their support.
They say they've been trying to negotiate a contract agreement for several months, but claim the company is dragging their feet, and that it's taking a toll on the workers.
"We've been trying to negotiate the contract back for I think about 18 months now, and the company's been stalling, they've been using stall tactics and we're just down to the basics, wages, healthcare, things like that. We came up here to support our brothers and sisters because I know they're struggling," said Chuck Knisell, District 2 international vice president, UMWA.
NEWSChannel 2 has reached out to Remington and is awaiting a call back.