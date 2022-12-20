Pharmacies struggle with medication shortages

Flu season is upon us, and if you happen to find your child getting sick, you may be in for some headaches of your own.
There’s a number of medications that are now difficult to find. Vinny Chiffy who’s a Pharmacist at Parkway Drugs talked about what children’s medications you might have trouble finding.
"So you have Tylenol which is acetaminophen. Both of those are a shortage. You have Advil, Motrin, and Ibuprofen, which is all the same, and that’s a shortage," he said. "So, everything that’s really used to bring a fever down in an infant or a child is really unavailable or is very hard to get right now."
Distributors are limiting the amount each pharmacy is getting, so if you can’t find what you’re looking for at your local pharmacy, you’re going to have to call around. Acetaminophen isn’t the only drug that’s hard to come by. There’s children’s prescription drugs that right now are also difficult to find.
"We’re seeing it on liquid amoxicillin’s, some liquid…it’s called Omnicef a cefdinir. We see a shortage on that, so these antibiotics are also a shortage just in the children’s formula which is a liquid."
The Food and Drug Administration has dozens of medications currently on the shortage list, but locally there’s a shortage of a prescription medication that has pharmacists concerned.
"The generic Adderall’s and Ritalin’s, all those drugs there’s a shortage on. Another thing for children mostly. So it seems like anything for children right now is just tough to get your hands on, and that’s a problem because most of those drugs are for ADD or ADHD, which is attention deficit disorder. Those drugs you can’t just stop."
Chiffy says he’s inquired as to why there’s a shortage of children’s medications, but nobody has given him an answer.