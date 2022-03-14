Picente, other municipal leaders looking for state funding to upgrade baseball stadiums

UTICA, N.Y. – Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente and other local leaders are coming together to call on the state to provide capital assistance to upgrade municipally-owned baseball facilities.
Picente is spearheading the Buffalo Bills Equity Investment effort, along with Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League President Robert Julian.
The two wrote a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul asking for a $250 million capital fund to be set aside in the state budget to improve local sporting facilities.
“From being abandoned by Major League Baseball to being excluded from COVID-19 assistance, municipally-owned minor league baseball stadiums have faced a host of unforeseen challenges in recent years,” Picente said. “With the Bills poised to reap close to a billion dollars in state funding, we are simply seeking some level of equity in capital funding.”
The money could help local ball fields like Murnane Field in Utica, the Robert Smith Sports Complex in Boonville, Veterans Memorial Park in Little Falls and Damaschke Field in Oneonta.
Other officials joining the call for funding include Auburn Mayor Michael Quill, Amsterdam Mayor Michael Cinquanti, Boonville Mayor Eric McIntyre, Elmira Mayor Daniel Mandell, Glens Falls Mayor William Collins, Jamestown Mayor Edward Sundquist, Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino, Newark Mayor Jonathan Taylor, Oneonta Mayor Mark Drnek, Little Falls Mayor Mark Blask, Saugerties Mayor William Murphy and Batavia City Council President Eugene Jankowski Jr.
The funding, if granted, would help upgrade facilities in all 13 municipalities.