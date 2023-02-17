Picente resigns from NYPA Board of Trustees citing concerns with state's energy plans

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente has resigned from the New York Power Authority Board of Trustees, saying he doesn’t support the state’s energy plans.
Picente says Gov. Kathy Hochul’s energy policies are unsustainable and will ultimately harm New Yorkers and create too heavy a financial burden.
In late 2020, the Climate Action Council approved plans to phase out gas, propane, and oil-burning furnaces and replace them with energy-efficient electric heat pumps.
Picente says he's deeply concerned about the ability of taxpayers and business owners to afford the conversion from gas to electric.
"That should be a choice, not a mandate,” Picente says. “They mandate enough to county government. Now, they're mandating people's homes, people's livelihoods, people's businesses. It's ridiculous.”
The state also plans to phase out the sale of gas-powered vehicles so all new vehicles sold in the state will be electric by 2035. According to Kelley Blue Book, at the end of 2022, the average price of an electric vehicle was more than $61,000.