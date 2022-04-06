Picente talks pandemic recovery, economic development during State of the County

VERONA, N.Y. – Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente gave his State of the County address on Wednesday to update the community on the progress of local projects and goals for the future.
Picente discussed the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, but said the county was able to keep construction on track for major projects like the Nexus Center, Wolfspeed and Wynn Hospital.
“These projects are transforming Oneida County — our economy, our healthcare system and our future. It is imperative our work, in conjunction with our partners, continue on these projects,” said Picente.
While these new facilities will create jobs in the area, there are still staffing challenges remaining from the pandemic and ‘the great resignation’ which has led many to leave their jobs over the course of the past two years.
Picente says the county’s director of Workforce Development, Dave Mathis, will develop a program to address staffing shortages, especially in the health care and supply chain industries.
“Our goal is to train 200 new healthcare workers to ensure we have the dedicated professionals we need to serve the sick, the frail and the differently-abled in this community. We will also train 100 tractor-trailer drivers, so locally we can continue to have the last mile of the supply chain connected,” said Picente.
The county also plans to establish a student loan benefit program to help non-profit and private employers retain their workforce.
“Using our federal recovery funds, and partnering with the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties, we will assist our local employers in providing student loan relief as a benefit for prospective employees,” said Picente.
The county has also tried to address workforce issues by making daycare more affordable and accessible, and will establish a Child Care Task Force to find more solutions.
The county also plans to effect the mental impacts of the pandemic by assessing the impacts on students and increasing services for youth in the community.
Picente said the county is also looking forward to preparing development sites for future projects, like the one at Griffiss in Rome.
“It’s known as the Triangle and it is 250 acres located in the heart of the Griffiss International Airport in Rome. We have begun the process of getting all approvals from the Federal Aviation Administration, while simultaneously conducting the preliminary engineering work necessary to make the site available,” said Picente.
In other economic development news, Picente says the county is planning a new signature event called All Roads Fest.
The festival will be a curated exhibition where people can experience local food, entertainment, sports and technology.
Picente is also proposing a U-District Redevelopment Corporation to help develop Bagg’s Square as another tourist attraction.
“To truly realize the potential of the U-District, we need to move the rest of the area forward. The county will, through this district, spur public and private investment. I see the potential in this area of Utica. We have to make the vital connections between these signature county-owned assets and the rest of the neighborhood,” said Picente.
The county will also move forward with another potential tourism draw – the Main Street Program. The program will allow for the redesign of 12 local main streets to make them more attractive to businesses, visitors and residents.
Watch the full State of the County address below: