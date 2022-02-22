Plan for next phase of Utica's Prosperity Initiative awaiting final approval

UTICA, N.Y. – The City of Utica will add five officers to the Utica Police Department complement if Phase III of the Prosperity Initiative is approved.
The $27 million plan was submitted to the Board of Estimate & Apportionment for formal approval on Tuesday. The Utica Prosperity Initiative is supported by funds from the American Rescue Plan Act and community investments.
In January, Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri said he wanted to add five officers to the department to help combat rising gun violence. The Common Council has already approved the proposal to increase the complement.
Other Phase III projects include:
- Increase of the police complement to combat gun violence
- Major investments to improve city parks and recreation
- Plow trucks and other equipment for the Department of Public Works
- Firetruck and refurbishment of current fire apparatus’
- Necessary repairs to public facilities
- Technological upgrades for public safety
- Investment in Westside Senior Center
- Beatification of Varick Street
- Investment in Johnson Park Center
- Funding reserved for each Council district (the Council will have discretion in determining the process of how the funds will be allocated and all projects must meet applicable federal guidelines)
The city also considered public input when deciding what projects to include in Phase III.
Projects and initiatives included in Phases I and II are already underway, including child care expansion, a residential rehabilitation program, infrastructure improvements as well as investments in local venues like the Children’s Museum and Utica Zoo.
The Board of Estimate and Apportionment’s next meeting is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 28.