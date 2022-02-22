Plan for next phase of Utica's Prosperity Initiative awaiting final approval

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following areas, Northern Oneida and Southern Oneida. * WHEN...Through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&