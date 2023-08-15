 Skip to main content
Plans for Duofold Property in Ilion

  • Updated
  • 0

A development group that has projects all over Utica is moving into the Valley.

Duofold Property

Ilion Mayor John Stephens signed an agreement of sale for the old Duofold property to Lahinch Group.

In May, Empire State Development awarded the Spruce Street site $3.5 million for rehabilitation.

And that was just the latest grant.

Development plans call for commercial space on the bottom two floors and apartments on the top.

The Village bought the long-vacant property in March 2019.

Stephens said that updates will be provided on progress. 

He added that this is a monumental event that will lead to a modern, state-of-the-art multi-use facility. 

