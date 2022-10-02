Poland senior mobile home park left high and dry without water

POLAND, N.Y.-- When Corinne Spann woke up Saturday morning, she made a shocking discovery.
"Midnight, they shut it off. Just shut it off. I got up at 12:38 and there was no water, when I went to bed at 11, I made the coffee for the next morning and the water was fine." Spann explained.
Spann and her husband live in the West Canada Creek Village mobile home park, a park for residents over 55. Water for the park has been supplied from a well located at the neighboring West Canada Creek campsite. But at midnight on Friday, that service was shut off. According Imran Moonah, whose parents own the campground, the owner of the mobile home park has known that the service would come to an end for a long time.
Moonah explained that “Their landlord, Vytas Meskauskas, knew about a year ago that our arrangement to provide water was going to come to an end of September 30th. He didn't do anything for them to make sure they were taken care of”.
A letter dated September 12th was sent to residents informing them of the situation. According to Spann, Her landlord has actively been trying to solve the problem for months.
“"He was told that there's an agreement for a well on another property, that he has to drill a new well. That the water is going to be shut off. So, he's been working with people". Spann said.
Meskauskas even went over and paid $2,000 to have the water turned back on. According to Moonah, the campground is not able to continue providing water to the park.
"We're not in a position to continue to provide the water, that contract has come to an end." Moonah said.
With the help of neighbors and the Newport Baptist church, hundreds of gallons of water have been brought to the park to ensure residents have some source of water.
According to Spann, “That’s all we have. There’s nothing else here. We have the creek, but you can't get down to it.”
While the installation of a well could take months and the owners of the campground remain adamant that they will not turn the water back on, Spann wants to know one thing, why?
"This water has been coming from the campground for almost thirty years. So, all of a sudden? That's not fair, you can’t just shut it off in the middle of the night on seniors, it’s not fair at all".