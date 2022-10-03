Police: Clinton man charged with DWI after driving wrong way on two roads

UTICA, N.Y. – A Clinton man was charged with driving while intoxicated after New Hartford police say he drunkenly drove the wrong way down two roads over the weekend.
On Oct. 1 around 1:30 a.m., New Hartford police say an officer saw 38-year-old Scott Schrader driving in the wrong direction in the westbound lane on State Route 840. The officer notified other units about the vehicle and provided a description. Soon after, another officer saw Schrader driving northbound in the southbound lane on State Route 12.
That officer was able to conduct a traffic stop and noticed Schrader showed signs that he was under the influence of alcohol. Upon further investigation, Schrader was arrested and charged with DWI and multiple traffic violations.
He was released with an appearance ticket and is scheduled to return to court at a later date.