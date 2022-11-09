Police, fire teams learn about new strategies to combat arson at annual seminar

Oneida County’s Arson Task Force held its annual fall training seminar Wednesday, where members of fire and law enforcement agencies across the state came together to discuss new strategies and technologies to combat arson.
The task force consists of fire, law enforcement and insurance professionals who meet monthly in an effort to secure grants to assist with arson investigations. They also provide guidance and assistance to county agencies, along with training.
Wednesday’s seminar, which was held at the Roselawn Banquet House in New York Mills, began with a fatal fire case study presentation. There were also presentations on the latest fire investigation equipment and interview techniques, as well as an introduction to drone use and technology.
The day ended with a presentation by Oneida County First Assistant District Attorney Michael Coluzza regarding arson investigations and prosecutions.
The Oneida County Arson Task Force was established in 1980. In addition to its fight against arson, the group also sponsors the tip award program through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers, which provides money to people who provide information that leads to a successful arson arrest and conviction.