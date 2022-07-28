Police help Special Needs Athletes Go for the Gold

Police officers from across the State responded to Dunkin Donuts for a special call. The call to help raise money so individuals with special needs can compete in Special Olympics New York. Police and Olympic Medalists went car door to car door asking for donations. Oneida County Sheriff’s Department Community Affairs Sgt. Curtis Morgan was one of the volunteers.
"This is a great experience. Not only with the time we’re spending with the men and women, the Olympians that are getting ready for their next games, but it’s the interaction at the windows with the car."
Special Olympics New York Coach Patricia Femia said anyone who donated received a coupon for a free donut, and those who donated $25 or more left with a special tee-shirt.
"Every bit helps. Everyone has been so generous. Every little bit helps whether you give us a dollar or $25 is doesn’t matter. It all adds up."
The games help increase participation and opportunities for athletes, expand recruitment, and empower the athletes to excel.
"We just want to make awareness of the Special Olympics too, as well as raise money for all their activities."
The money goes to help with equipment for those activities, but special needs Mom Barbara Marraffa says it also does much more.
"It goes for the transportation, food, lodging, the medals, everything. It pays for everything. She doesn’t pay a cent for anything. It’s all through donations."
If it weren’t for those donations Sgt. Curtis says many athletes wouldn’t be able to compete.
"It’s just a great experience. A lot of smiles today. A lot of great donations from our community."
There were 48 donation sites across New York State. Each one locally raising over a thousand dollars. Those still wishing to donate can go to Special Olympics New York website: https://www.specialolympics-ny.org/ways-to-give-to-us/