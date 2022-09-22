Police investigating brawl at Steven's Field in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – Rome police are investigating a fight that broke out at Steven’s Field in Rome Wednesday evening, leaving at least three people injured.
According to police, the brawl started around 5 p.m.
Videos circulating on social media show at least 15 people involved in the fight, several of whom appear to be teenagers.
By the time officers arrived at the area of Frederick and Court streets, many of the people involved had already fled the scene.
Police say when officers arrived, two female victims were found inside a vehicle parked on the basketball court and a third female was outside the vehicle.
A male who was injured during the fight was also found a short distance away from the park.
Police say all of the injured people were evaluated and treated at the scene but refused transport to the hospital and decided instead to go on their own.
According to police, all of the victims were uncooperative at the scene and claimed they would come to the police station on Thursday morning if they wanted to press charges. Police had not heard from any of them by early Thursday afternoon.
The investigation is ongoing but police say it appears to have stemmed from allegations made in a separate incident that is being investigated by another agency.
Anyone with information about this incident can call the RPD tip line at 315-339-7744 or Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-866-730-8477.