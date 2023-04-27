Police K-9s training for worst case scenario

Police K-9 teams are working on a series of explosive detection exercises at the New York State Preparedness Training Center. Some of the dogs are exposed to a host of new bomb making materials so they’re able to ‘imprint’ the smell on their brain. When the bomb making chemical odor is detected, the dogs typically sit or lay down, so they don’t set off an explosion. Special Agent Peter D’Antonio works for the US Department of Justice under the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco & Firearms. He says the K-9's reward for a good job is food.
"A food-based training program requires the dog to be on odor to eat every day. He doesn’t eat out of a bowl," he said. "He gets trained every day, so my dog is highly efficient on all explosives odors, and those explosive odors are about 6 explosive categories, with up to about 19,000 different explosive combinations."
The dog and handler go through a number of real-life scenarios using devices like tripwires, bookbag bombs, and pressure plates. It may sound intense because Buffalo Police K-9 Lt. Elizabeth Baker says it is.
"You turn it on right. You’re a cop. You turn it on. You get through it. He turns it on. We get through that moment. So every moment…putting this uniform on with anybody is a game changing day."
The training becomes especially important for rural areas that are less likely to experience an explosive device. Otsego County Sheriff’s K-9 Team (K-9 Tracer) and Jessica Thornhill believe they should be prepared in the event they encounter one.
'On an everyday basis I don’t get to do all this kind of training and stuff, so it helps extend his searches and get him in those higher stress situations, so not only is it benefiting me to experience it, but he is also getting real life experiences that I might never come across, I might ever have to use, but I’d like to have him in those so he knows how to address them as well and as a team we can build.'