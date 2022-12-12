Police still investigating what led to death of woman found on road in Chadwicks

CHADWICKS, N.Y. – New Hartford police are still investigating the mysterious circumstances surrounding a Sauquoit woman’s death after she was found lying hurt in the road in Chadwicks at the end of November.
Martha Staring, 30, was found seriously injured on Elm Street near Brooks Lane in Chadwicks around 10 p.m. on Nov. 30. She was hospitalized and remained in the Intensive Care Unit until she ultimately died from her injuries on Dec. 9.
Police have not released details about the extent of her injuries.
New Hartford Police Chief Ron Fontaine is asking anyone in that area who may have helpful security footage to reach out to the department.
“We conducted a neighborhood canvass immediately after, then again the following day. Certainly, if there is someone who has information or thinks they may have video, a doorbell video or some other type of home surveillance, call our criminal investigators,” said Fontaine.
The number to call is 315-724-7111.
Fontaine says police had hoped Staring would be able to provide more information about what happened to her.
“The difficult part here is we had hoped early on that there would be a recovery made where we could get information from the victim herself. That's an obstacle we're up against. Unfortunately, she is not going to be able to tell us her account of what happened,” he said.
According to Fontaine, police are still trying to determine if a vehicle was involved.
The investigation is ongoing.