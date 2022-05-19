 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police still searching for missing teen girl from Sherrill

  • Updated
  • 0
Brooke Jobson

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Police are still searching for a missing teen from Sherrill who was last seen at the Red Lobster in New Hartford on Monday, May 16.

Police say 14-year-old Brooke Jobson was at the restaurant with her family and on her own. She hasn’t been heard from since.

Jobson is 5 feet, 2 inches tall weighing about 115 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved T-shirt.

Police say she has a history of running away and could be in the New York Mills, Yorkville or Utica areas.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact New Hartford police.

Recommended for you