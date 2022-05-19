Police still searching for missing teen girl from Sherrill

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Police are still searching for a missing teen from Sherrill who was last seen at the Red Lobster in New Hartford on Monday, May 16.
Police say 14-year-old Brooke Jobson was at the restaurant with her family and on her own. She hasn’t been heard from since.
Jobson is 5 feet, 2 inches tall weighing about 115 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved T-shirt.
Police say she has a history of running away and could be in the New York Mills, Yorkville or Utica areas.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact New Hartford police.