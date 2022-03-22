Porch fire spreads to first floor of Utica home

UTICA, N.Y. – Fire officials are trying to determine what caused a porch fire in South Utica Monday morning.
Fire crews were called to a home on Lynch Avenue just before 6 a.m., where they found the porch fully engulfed in flames, spreading to the inside of the house.
Fire Chief Scott Ingersoll says the crew was able to put the fire out before it spread further, and the damage was contained to the porch and front of the first floor of the house.
Those who were inside of the home were able to get out safely before firefighters arrived at the scene. It is not yet clear how many people were in the house when the fire started.