 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD TODAY IN PARTS OF CENTRAL NEW
YORK...

Relative humidity will drop as low as 15 to 25 percent this
afternoon, along with northwest winds gusting 15 to 30 mph,
highest towards the Catskills. These dry and breezy conditions
will pose an elevated risk for wildfire spread this afternoon in
parts of central New York. Be sure to heed the New York State Burn
Ban which went into effect on March 16.

Porch fire spreads to first floor of Utica home

  • Updated
  • 0
Lynch Avenue porch fire in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Fire officials are trying to determine what caused a porch fire in South Utica Monday morning.

Fire crews were called to a home on Lynch Avenue just before 6 a.m., where they found the porch fully engulfed in flames, spreading to the inside of the house.

Fire Chief Scott Ingersoll says the crew was able to put the fire out before it spread further, and the damage was contained to the porch and front of the first floor of the house.

Those who were inside of the home were able to get out safely before firefighters arrived at the scene. It is not yet clear how many people were in the house when the fire started.

Recommended for you