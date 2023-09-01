Post-Labor Day Hydrant Inspections to Start in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- On Tuesday, Sept. 5, the Utica Fire Department will begin fire hydrant inspections throughout the City of Utica.
Inspections will be Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and on Friday between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.
The inspections are expected to be completed by Friday, Oct. 6.
Because of the inspections, discoloration of the water may occur.
"Individuals living in Utica and on adjacent side streets are advised to check their water before drinking or doing laundry and are not to use hot water if their cold water is discolored," UFD stated.
There is no boil-water advisory.
UFD reminds residents that the water supply is not contaminated "and normal water pressures are being maintained."
If there are questions, call the Water Authority at 315-792-0301.