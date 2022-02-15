Potential for ice jams in the forecast

WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- The Village of Whitesboro has been plagued for years by flooding from the Sauquoit Creek. With temperatures projected to get into the 50’s, there’s potential for ice jams against bridges, but Mayor Bob Friedlander has taken steps to prepare for the possibility.
"Our DPW here in the Village of Whitesboro has gone in to part of the Creek that is in the Village of Whitesboro, and taken out any type of trees or debris that’s been in that creek that could impede water flow," said the mayor.
Web cameras have also been installed, and government officials are continuously monitoring the creek
"Everything proactive that can be done is being done," he said.
Whitestown Town Supervisor Shaun Kaleta says there’s been millions of dollars invested in building flood plain benches, buyout programs, and infrastructure improvements, but Mother Nature is a tough contender.
"If there is ice chunking against the bridges, we’re going to have equipment positions to be able to get rid of the ice and make sure that the water is flowing under the bridges like it’s supposed to be," said Kaleta.
There’s another flood plain bench being built right behind Rob’s Auto Service. The business sustained around $140,000 in flood damage over the years, but owner Robert Clark still does everything to try and protect his investments.
"We take all of our cars…we take them up to a golf course, up to Twin Ponds Golf Course. He lets us park them up there in preparedness for all this, and we try to get all of our equipment as much as we can, we put them up on lifts, we’ll put them up, you know we stack the stuff high. We just try to avoid anything getting wet. Granted you can’t avoid all of it," he said.
He is hoping officials can keep the water from flooding out his business again, saying "I really do hope so because if not I don’t know what else to do here, you know and it’s a big loss."