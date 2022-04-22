Power restored to most customers days after late-April snowstorm

Power is almost completely restored in the Mohawk Valley following a late-April snowstorm that left thousands without power for days.
Tuesday’s storm brought 5 to 15 inches of heavy, wet snow leaving trees and wires down across the region.
According to National Grid, power was fully restored to all but two customers across all of Oneida and Herkimer counties by Friday morning, after crews worked tirelessly to clean storm debris and repair downed wires.
New York State Electric & Gas is still working on restoring power to its customers, including about 80 in Oneida County, 245 in Herkimer County and more than 2,300 in Otsego County.
Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown is operating as a shelter for those without power until further notice.