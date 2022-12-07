Power Sports of Utica acquires DDS Motor Sports

PowerSports of Utica has acquired DDS Motor Sports, and has moved all the inventory to the building at Harley Davidson of Utica. PowerSports of Utica Owner Joe Carbone is very excited to offer a whole new line of products to his customers.
"We like to keep busy, and our employees had plenty of time to keep busy, and it was a perfect fit for us. We got 4 wheelers. We got on/off road defenders/ Maverick’s. We have a whole array of ATV’s. We have dirt bikes, road bikes, watercraft, and snowmobiles."
DDS has been in business for 33 years, and while Owner Sam Girmonde is ready to pursue retirement, Joe Carbone is just getting started.
"Great timing for both Sam and me."
Things at DDS are quiet now, and while Sam may be taking on other interests, he’s not completely shutting the doors.
"We have the self-storage buildings next door. We’re going to add a fifth building outside there, and then we’re going to convert this to climate controlled self-storage."
They’ll be room for about 80 individual storage units inside, and room in the back for car storage, but it’s a matter of getting the building ready first.
"We’ll probably start the process as soon as we can get the steel, which will be most likely mid to late March."
While Girmonde waits to get his new business up and running, he’s happy to see his legacy continue at PowerSports of Utica.
"They have a great facility and a great staff there, so I’m sure they’ll continue with the success that we’ve enjoyed over the last 33 years."
Girmonde closed with a thank you to all his customers.