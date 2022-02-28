Pre-sentencing hearing held for woman who murdered Utica teen

UTICA, N.Y. – The woman accused of murdering a 17-year-old in Utica in 2020 appeared in court Monday morning for a pre-sentencing hearing.
Charisma Hunt, 24, pleaded guilty to fatally shooting Jah'zeir Johnson on City Street around midnight on Dec. 14, 2020. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the shooting happened after two groups of people go into an argument.
A second suspect, Charles Phillips, was arrested in October of 2021 and charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon. He is still in the Oneida County jail.
Hunt is scheduled to be sentenced on May 2.