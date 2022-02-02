Preparing for a winter storm

Since we are expecting a winter storm Wednesday evening, there are some things you should probably be prepared for. If you’re going to be driving, make sure you have a good snow brush and something to scrape your windows with.
If you have to shovel, pace yourself. The snow will be mixed with rain, so it’s going to be heavy, and that could lead to heart attacks. If you have a snow blower, now would be a good time to top off the gas, and make sure it starts before you have to use it.
Don’t forget to stock up on the milk and bread…although I don’t know why.
North Carolina Resident Michael Storie:
"I don’t know. I’ve never figured that out. What you going to do, milk sandwiches?"
Oriskany Resident Dave McMahon:
"Most people use milk for cooking, you use it for cereal, and your coffee, and your bread is used obviously for sandwiches, for toast, and some people like to eat bread with other things. You know their staples."
North Bay Resident Keith Laprate:
"Well if you have kids they got to have milk and bread. I’m a meat and potato man myself."
Utica Resident John Ryczek:
"I don’t know. That’s not what I’m going out to get so (what are you getting?)…actually a little beer, some chicken, maybe a little rice, a couple vegetables. You know, something to make a dish with."
Utica Resident Elliott Moore:
"Oatmeal, peanut butter…p&j: peanut butter and jelly, tuna, some meats, and some sausage, and you know some hamburger."
Rome Resident "Fred":
"I don’t go for it. Bread and milk might be good for children and people growing up, but for me black coffee, lots of fruits and vegetables."
Whatever you decide is necessary to get through a winter storm, just be sure to have enough.