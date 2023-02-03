Preparing your home for below-zero temperatures

 Skip to main content
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, heavy freezing
spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater may rapidly
accumulate on vessels. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest
winds to 30 knots and waves 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on
their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area
or conduct mitigation.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
low as 35 below zero.

* WHERE...In New York, Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango,
Otsego, Broome, Delaware and Sullivan counties. In
Pennsylvania, Susquehanna and Northern Wayne counties.

* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to noon EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest wind chills are expected to
be this evening into early Saturday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

&&

...HEAVY LAKE EFFECT SNOW BANDS AFFECTING NORTH-CENTRAL NEW YORK
INCLUDING THE SYRACUSE AREA FOR THE EVENING COMMUTE...

At 5:10 pm, several bands of lake effect snow were affecting north
central New York, especially in and near Onondaga and Madison
Counties. Wind gusts to 40 mph are accompanying these bands, causing
near zero visibility at times.

Conditions are particularly bad on the north side of Syracuse,
extending along the NY Thruway. Other heavy bands were affecting
Skaneateles and north of Tully.

These bands will likely persist through the evening commute, and may
take motorists off guard if they are leaving from an area with
lighter snow.

Wind chill values will also be in the range of -20 to -25 degrees.


SAFETY INFO...
Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be
prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra
time to reach your destination.

&&

TIME...MOT...LOC 2207Z 282DEG 17KT 4323 7640

Preparing your home for below-zero temperatures

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are some tips to protect pipes during sub-zero temperatures.

With temperatures expected to be below zero throughout the region overnight, it’s important to protect the pipes inside your home.

Plumber Robert Catombone, from RFC Contracting, recommends checking basement windows with a lighter – turn it on and if there’s a flicker, there’s a draft. If that’s the case, Catombone says to cover those basement windows to keep the cold air out.

He says it’s also important to make sure there’s enough heat in your house during the coldest days – including the hard-to-reach places.

“Crawl spaces…that's where the cold air freezes. Insulation. You can wrap them with insulation. Anything – towels to try to keep the cold air off them that's number one,” he said.

Catombone also says you should never use a torch or open flame to thaw pipes.

“Leave your faucets running, I mean not full blast, but a good stream. That's a good home remedy,” he said.

As a precaution, you should also know how to shut the water off in your home in case a pipe does burst.

