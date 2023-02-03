Preparing your home for below-zero temperatures

With temperatures expected to be below zero throughout the region overnight, it’s important to protect the pipes inside your home.
Plumber Robert Catombone, from RFC Contracting, recommends checking basement windows with a lighter – turn it on and if there’s a flicker, there’s a draft. If that’s the case, Catombone says to cover those basement windows to keep the cold air out.
He says it’s also important to make sure there’s enough heat in your house during the coldest days – including the hard-to-reach places.
“Crawl spaces…that's where the cold air freezes. Insulation. You can wrap them with insulation. Anything – towels to try to keep the cold air off them that's number one,” he said.
Catombone also says you should never use a torch or open flame to thaw pipes.
“Leave your faucets running, I mean not full blast, but a good stream. That's a good home remedy,” he said.
As a precaution, you should also know how to shut the water off in your home in case a pipe does burst.