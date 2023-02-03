Preparing your home for below-zero temperatures

Weather Alert

...HEAVY LAKE EFFECT SNOW BANDS AFFECTING NORTH-CENTRAL NEW YORK INCLUDING THE SYRACUSE AREA FOR THE EVENING COMMUTE... At 5:10 pm, several bands of lake effect snow were affecting north central New York, especially in and near Onondaga and Madison Counties. Wind gusts to 40 mph are accompanying these bands, causing near zero visibility at times. Conditions are particularly bad on the north side of Syracuse, extending along the NY Thruway. Other heavy bands were affecting Skaneateles and north of Tully. These bands will likely persist through the evening commute, and may take motorists off guard if they are leaving from an area with lighter snow. Wind chill values will also be in the range of -20 to -25 degrees. SAFETY INFO... Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. && TIME...MOT...LOC 2207Z 282DEG 17KT 4323 7640