President Biden passes CHIPS & Science Act; MV EDGE hopeful for local prospects

The president of Mohawk Valley EDGE has traveled the globe, in an attempt to lure chip fab plants like Wolfspeed to the Marcy Nano site. Now, the federal government is offering $52 billion to entice tech titans to build in America. EDGE President, Steve DiMeo, hopes some of those big bucks will bode well for Marcy.
"It's put us in the conversation with several prospects who are evaluating expansion options, looking at locations across the U.S.," says DiMeo. "Now that the CHIPs has passed, they are solidifying their evaluation process, looking at timelines and making decisions in terms of what makes the most sense for them."
And there's even further incentive to build that chip fab plant in New York State.
"On top of that, the state of New York did put in place a companion piece to supplement what the CHIPs act does. They've increased their incentive funding under the Green Chips Act, which passed in the ast 48 hours of the state legislative session. Governor will be signing that into law this week," says DiMeo.
And while we're not all scientists and engineers, DiMeo says you don't have to be, to earn a decent living working in a chip fab plant.
"Well, first of all, most of the jobs located in a semiconductor manufacturing facility are technician jobs, which require as much as a two-year college degree. So, they're not all scientists and engineers, so basically this is the backbone of building a middle-class economy," says DiMeo.
And if our first fab feels lonely....
"Wolfspeed has room on their site for a second fab. The balance of the site can support about another million square feet of clean room manufacturing so yeah there's plenty of opportunities for additional growth," says DiMeo.
Asked if we could see some action by the end of the year, DiMeo replied, "We're hopefull. We've had multiple discussions with companies for a period of time and it's possible some of it could happen..."