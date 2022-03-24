Primary Urgent Care holding donation drive to benefit Ukraine

UTICA, N.Y. – Primary Urgent Care is hosting a donation drive to help the people of Ukraine.
Brand new personal care items can be donated at either Primary Urgent Care location any day from 7:30 a.m.to 7:30 p.m. Priority items include soaps, razors, toothbrushes, toothpaste, baby care items, toys and blankets.
The urgent care centers are also sending medical supplies like gauze, bandages, dressing, IV supplies, first aid kits and trauma kits.
"As part of the large Ukrainian community here in Utica, we'd like to show our support and help in any way we can. Primary Urgent Care will be donating medical supplies but also hoping the public will step up to contribute. Whatever we are able to send, we know it will go to good use," said Clinical Coordinator Carrie Trevisani.
The donations will be sent to Ukraine through the Slavic Pentecostal Church with the help of local Ukrainian native Viktoriya Runkevich.
Primary Urgent Care is located at 1904 Genesee St. in Utica and 130 W. Albany St. in Herkimer.