Prison workers rally in Whitesboro calling on legislators to repeal HALT Act

WHITESBORO, N.Y. – Members of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association union finished up five days of rallies with a final event in Whitesboro Friday pushing for the repeal of the HALT Act.
The Humane Alternatives to Long-Term Solitary Confinement Act limits the time inmates can spend in segregated confinement to 15 days and eliminate it as a disciplinary practice for vulnerable prison populations.
NYSCOPBA representatives say assaults in prison have significantly increased since the HALT Act took effect on April 1. Data shows a 40% increase in assaults within state prisons, either inmate vs. inmate or inmate vs. staff, with a 50% hike in staff injuries.
“Since that act has come into play, the disciplinary model has become watered down and we are dealing with a much more violent offender since the amendment of the Rockefeller drug laws. So, our offenders are much more violent and our members are dealing with the violence and on top of that, we are also dealing with a recruitment and retention issue, and we are in a staffing crisis,” says Mike Powers, president of NYSCOPBA.
The first rally was held in Albany earlier this week.