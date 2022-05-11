 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD AGAIN IN CENTRAL NEW YORK...

The combination of relative humidity values dropping to between
15 to 30 percent this afternoon, northeast winds gusting to 15
mph, and full sunshine on very dry fuels will lead to an elevated
risk for wildfire spread again today across central New York.

The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14. No burn
permits are issued.

Pro-choice rally held in Utica in support of abortion rights

  • Updated
  • 0
Rally in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Members of various local groups held a pro-choice rally outside of the Oneida County Office Building Wednesday morning in support of Roe v. Wade, a federal decision that protects women’s abortion rights.

Rallies have popped up across the country in anticipation of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning the decision, which would allow states to make more restrictive abortion laws.

Some of the protesters have been at it for days.

“This is day four for me for protesting, yes, this has been four days in a row of this. We are also…having a huge March in Utica this Saturday," said Monica Lewis.

As the country waits for the Supreme Court’s decision, new generations are joining those who have been rallying for abortion rights for decades.

"There's women here who have been doing this march years and years and years over time because it's jus ta constant battle women have to deal with; and forced pregnancy is violating the rights to privacy and it's just not fair and we shouldn't have to deal with this,” said Gabby Alexandra, one of the event organizers.

A march is planned for Saturday starting at noon at the YWCA of the Mohawk Valley on Rutger Street in Utica.

On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced $35 million in funding to support abortion services and expand access in New York. 