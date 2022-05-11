Pro-choice rally held in Utica in support of abortion rights

UTICA, N.Y. – Members of various local groups held a pro-choice rally outside of the Oneida County Office Building Wednesday morning in support of Roe v. Wade, a federal decision that protects women’s abortion rights.
Rallies have popped up across the country in anticipation of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning the decision, which would allow states to make more restrictive abortion laws.
Some of the protesters have been at it for days.
“This is day four for me for protesting, yes, this has been four days in a row of this. We are also…having a huge March in Utica this Saturday," said Monica Lewis.
As the country waits for the Supreme Court’s decision, new generations are joining those who have been rallying for abortion rights for decades.
"There's women here who have been doing this march years and years and years over time because it's jus ta constant battle women have to deal with; and forced pregnancy is violating the rights to privacy and it's just not fair and we shouldn't have to deal with this,” said Gabby Alexandra, one of the event organizers.
A march is planned for Saturday starting at noon at the YWCA of the Mohawk Valley on Rutger Street in Utica.
On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced $35 million in funding to support abortion services and expand access in New York.