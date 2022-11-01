Proctor High School increases weapons detection system sensitivity following stabbing

ROME, N.Y. – Utica police and school officials say it appears the knife a Proctor High School student used to stab a classmate on Monday made it into the building through the school’s new weapons detection system.
The systems were placed in all Utica city schools at the start of the year and the district had them set to the manufacturer’s recommended sensitivity. Following yesterday’s incident, the level was increased on Tuesday.
"One of the things we decided to do from yesterday to today was to increase the sensitivity by one level, so we went from about a 25% alarm rate to a 50% alarm rate, today,” said Brian Nolan, acting superintendent of Utica City School District.
Schools officials say they started off at the lower setting because otherwise, alerts would go off for everything from paper clips to notebooks, and it would take too much time to get students through the detectors each day.
The system is also designed to detect weapons, not necessarily metal.
"I understand there's some fallacies out there, that, ‘how did the knife get through a metal detector system?’ However, it is a weapons detection system that is based on an algorithm style to primarily detect handguns, firearms and weapons of mass casualty, such as bombs and grenades,” Nolan added.
The district will continue to review the weapons detection system and make adjustments as necessary.
A 17-year-old student was charged with attempted assault and criminal possession of a weapon following Monday’s stabbing. The victim, who was stabbed in the back and hands, did not suffer life-threatening injuries, according to police.
The student who captured the entire attack on video was suspended for violating the school’s code of conduct. Nolan says he also airdropped the video to the entire school after the incident.