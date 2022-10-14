Proctor Raiders psyched for first home Friday night lights game in 5+ years

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SATURDAY TO 8 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 5 to 8 feet expected. * WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Sodus Bay to the Saint Lawrence River. * WHEN...From 2 PM Saturday to 8 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions that could capsize or damage small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&