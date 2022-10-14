Proctor Raiders psyched for first home Friday night lights game in 5+ years

UTICA, N.Y. -- Joyous screams filled the Proctor High School gymnasium Friday afternoon, as the varsity football team ran through a black, white and red balloon arch, busting through a banner with their name on it, then broke into a flurry of cartwheels, front flips and back flips. The band played. The choir sang. The cheerleaders cheered. The pep rally was in support of tonight's landmark Friday night lights game. The schools first in more than five years, and this team's first, ever.
"Like when we go play our away games, we can definitely feel it. Like last week we were at Baldwinsville. It was packed, it was super loud, and we really don't have that on Saturday afternoon games, but, hopefully tonight we can feel that," Quarterback, Todd Abraham said.
Some past incidents caused the district to pause the Friday night games for safety reasons. Now, they're back, and the excitement is off the charts.
"Oh, yeah, every high school kid has to have the experience at night, just makes it 10 times better," Safety and Wide Receiver, Joey Gentile said.
The district and Utica Police are doing their best to keep everyone safe. There will be a weapons detection system set up at the single point of entry to the game at D'Allesandro Stadium. The team is vowing to keep everyone on their feet.
"Students are very excited, players are very excited, fans, parents. It's a very exciting moment here at Proctor High School and it's homecoming, too," Athletic Director, Vincent Perrotta said.
Confidence levels are as high as excitement levels.
"We'll win. We'll win, yeah," Abraham said..