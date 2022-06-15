Production facility at CABVI expands with diversity

The Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired dedicated their newly renovated distribution center which is now called the Kenneth C Thayer Production and Distribution Center. Ken Thayer spent over 60 years volunteering for CABVI, and was given a lifetime achievement award by the Utica/Rome Chamber of Commerce. Senator Joseph Griffo, (R) 47th District attended the ceremonial ribbon cutting.
"The greatest gift you can give is to give a portion of yourself back to your community, and to know that as a result of your work, you’re interaction with people and your community, it’s a better place and they’re better off. Ken you’ve done that throughout your entire life, and God bless you for that."
CABVI President/CEO Ed Welsh said Ken played a pivotal role in developing employment opportunities for people who are blind or visually impaired.
"As you may know to this day 7 out of 10 people who are blind or visually impaired do not have jobs."
Welsh is working to make sure those who are blind or visually impaired have employment opportunities. The $1.7 million invested in expanding the facility will help to achieve that.
"75% of all the labor and production are blind people. So we keep a ratio of 25/75 with 75% being blind. So this facility really was designed from a production standpoint to offer more opportunities and to expand our employment."
Dennis Webster is the Senior Vice President of Manufacturing. He said this expansion project will not only help with employment, but will increase profits, and where do those profits go?
"The factory employs the blind, but also makes a profit, and that profit goes back into the mission of the agency of which we do things like camps for blind children, enhanced services for the blind, tech training, and you name it. Anything a person’s blind or visually impaired needs we provide."
CABVI provided Adam King with a promotion to Production Supervisor. Adam’s been with CABVI for 14 years, and says If you need something for your vision they’ll get it for you. That’s something you don’t experience in the regular workforce.
"We come here every day because we enjoy it, and I really…I can’t imagine working anywhere else at this point in my life."