Progress made fighting fast-spreading brush fires in Otsego, Schoharie counties

People lined up on Route 7, in Richmondville, at the Otsego/Schoharie County border, Thursday afternoon, as a New York State Police helicopter whirred overhead, dropping 200 gallons of water per pass, on brush fires, burning in the hills of both counties.
"There's a section that is pretty steep and it's dangerous to fire personnel," said Lt. Jeff Breigle, a forest ranger with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.
Officials say the roughly 80 firefighters fighting the fire from the ground were holding up well, and making progress fighting the fire.
"Two of the fires are contained. We have one fire approximately 200 acres that is still active and is about 80% contained at this time," Breigle said Thursday afternoon.
Officials say some sort of train activity sparked the fire Wednesday afternoon. Dry conditions & high winds helped it spread through the night. Representatives from Norfolk Southern were near the fire ground Thursday.
"Their role right now here is just to provide safety and they do, of course, want to get their trains up and running and probably later on this afternoon they will," said Breigle.
It's not yet clear if Norfolk South will bear any financial responsibility for the response to the fires.
It appears crews will have the remaining fire contained before Friday.
“With it being 80% contained, I think we're looking possibly by the end of the day to have a line around this fire,” Breigle said.
When the fire was first reported on Wednesday, about a dozen fire departments from Otsego, Schoharie and Delaware counties were called to the scene to battle the blaze.