Proposed legislation would provide bonuses for police, nurses, teachers

State Senator Joseph Griffo, R-47, is developing new legislation that would allow local governments and other entities to use federal funding to provide pay bonuses to attract and keep workers.
This would apply to police officers -- including correctional officers -- as well as nurses, teachers and emergency personnel.
Griffo's proposed legislation would provide one-time sign-on bonuses of $7,500 and retention bonuses of $2,500.
“We must consider innovative solutions to address shortages in key segments of the state’s workforce, including sign-on and retention bonuses,” Sen. Griffo said. “New York State has the ability to cover these one-time bonuses thanks to funding from the federal government. We can use this funding to ease labor shortages and help recruit and retain teachers, nurses, emergency medical technicians and police officers.”
On Thursday, local nurses at MVHS rallied outside of St. Elizabeth’s to demand safer staffing levels at the hospital. The hospital system lost more than 200 employees in the fall over the vaccine mandate.
Many local law enforcement agencies are also looking to hire because they are short-staffed.