Public input wanted on Rome, New Hartford traffic studies

If you're one thousands of people who drive the West Chestnut Corridor, in Rome, and Kellogg Road, in New Hartford, each day, you might have some opinions on how to improve that experience.
Now's the time to share them.
The Oneida County Planning Department wants to collect your thoughts, and possibly put them to paper for improvement projects to both busy thoroughfares.
"Obviously the Boulevard and coming off of Griffiss, which is a pass-through, if you will, through the city, because Griffiss the Business and Technology Park exits from onto Chestnut Street and it connects onto Chestnut street," says Oneida County Executive, Anthony J. Picente, Jr., of the West Chestnut Corridor. "The goal is to see what other safety measures can be put in. Whether it needs to be widened, whether it needs more pedestrian access, there's a variety of concerns in that corridor."
Feedback to an online survey regarding the Kellogg Road Project has been robust-approximately 500 respondents. The Rome survey, not so much.
"The response has been a little lower. We only got about 60 responses to date. So we're hoping we can stir up a little more input," said Picente.
Each day, 14,880 vehicles travel the West Chestnut Corridor; 12,930, Kellogg Road. There's still time to give input on changes/improvements you'd like to see to both. Wednesday, 6-7:30 p.m., there's a public hearing on the West Chestnut Corridor. It will be held at St. Paul's Catholic Church, on Bedford Street. Anyone who lives or works in or travels the West Chestnut Corridor, is encouraged to attend.
Here are the links to the surveys: