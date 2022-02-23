Public must go through security checkpoint before entering Oneida County Office Building

UTICA, N.Y. – Starting Thursday, all visitors at the Oneida County Office Building in Utica will have to go through a security checkpoint.
Oneida County sheriff’s deputies will be at the building’s entrance and will screen all visitors with a magnetometer wand to detect any weapons, firearms, explosives, chemical sprays, knives or unauthorized packages.
“It is my duty to ensure the safety of anyone visiting or working in an Oneida County facility,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente. “We are constantly evaluating the security of each one, and we believe it is necessary to add this new measure to the County Office Building. We appreciate the public’s understanding and patience in this matter, knowing that it is for the greater good.”
There will be storage lockers available for items that are unauthorized but not considered dangerous or illegal to bring inside the building.
“Unfortunately, we have had incidents in which potentially dangerous items and weapons have made their way into the County Office Building,” said Sheriff Robert Maciol. “As a result, the county executive and I have a clear and pressing need to make sure the rights of the public and the employees are kept safe and that we all look out for each other’s safety.”
The County Office Building opens weekdays at 8:30 a.m.