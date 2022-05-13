 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD AGAIN IN CENTRAL NEW YORK...

Relative humidity values this afternoon are expected to be higher
than the last several days, ranging from around 35 to 45 percent
along and north of the New York Thruway Corridor to 45 to 60
percent across the rest of Central New York. Winds will also be
generally 5 to 10 mph through the day. However, very dry fuels
continue to contribute to an elevated risk for wildfire spread
this afternoon across most of Central New York. This is especially
the case across areas where full green up has not yet occurred.

This statement has been issued in coordination with the New York
State Department of Environmental Conservation, which has
determined a high fire danger for today. The annual statewide burn
ban is in effect until May 14. No burn permits are issued.

Rabid cat found in town of Marshall

  • Updated
  • 0
Rabid cat

MARSHALL, N.Y. – Town of Marshall residents are encouraged to keep an eye out for rabies symptoms in wild or stray animals after a rabid cat was located in the town on Friday.

The Oneida County Health Department sent the cat to the Wadsworth Center in Albany to be tested, and the results came back positive Friday afternoon.

According to the health department, one person was exposed and received preventative treatment.

Signs of rabies include the animal acting mad or shy, and drooling or foaming at the mouth.

Recommended for you