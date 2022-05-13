Rabid cat found in town of Marshall

MARSHALL, N.Y. – Town of Marshall residents are encouraged to keep an eye out for rabies symptoms in wild or stray animals after a rabid cat was located in the town on Friday.
The Oneida County Health Department sent the cat to the Wadsworth Center in Albany to be tested, and the results came back positive Friday afternoon.
According to the health department, one person was exposed and received preventative treatment.
Signs of rabies include the animal acting mad or shy, and drooling or foaming at the mouth.