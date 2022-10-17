 Skip to main content
Range Rover crashes into parked SUV outside Inlet post office; 2 sent to hospital

Inlet post office crash 2.jpg

INLET, N.Y. – Two people were sent to the hospital Monday afternoon following a crash in Inlet that damaged the town post office.

According to Police Chief Ron Johnston, a 2020 Range Rover struck a parked 2023 Jeep, and then both vehicles were forced into the front and side of the post office on Route 28.

Inlet post office crash.jpg

Johnston says the two people who were hurt did not have life-threatening injuries but were taken to Utica hospitals for treatment.

It is not yet clear what caused the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

