Recent snowfall bolsters business in Old Forge

OLD FORGE, N.Y. -- Back in December there wasn’t a lot of snow covering the ground in Old Forge. McCauley Mountain was able to make enough snow to provide skiing, but the lack of snow had an impact on the snowmobile season.
"Early on we just didn’t have the snow. We didn’t have the product. People would come out anyway, and there was a lot of damage done to the machines, and with the lack in inventory, not only with new machines, but in parts…that wasn’t worth it anymore."
Town of Webb Tourism Director Mike Farmer says while much of the Town relies on the winter business, there’s no looking back on what could have been.
"If we lose Christmas and New Year’s that week, we can do really well the rest of the season, and that turns out to be a winner, but we never make back that business that we lost during that period," said Farmer.
But the recent snowfall is turning the snowmobile season around.
"The trails were ok, but the base was so thin. It was a struggle out there. This put it over the top."
While much of the winter business is based on snowfall amounts, there’s still a core group that comes to support the businesses no matter what happens.
"It was lulled, but they were doing well because the snowmobilers didn’t have a lot to do, but they love to be in Old Forge, so they come to our area, they have their favorite places….they would come and that was then the focus of their visit here."
Farmer says that focus is now turning to all the winter activities people are used to this time of year.
"Now we get the snow, in they come, they get to participate in all the recreation they love to do, and they’ve got those restaurants and bars and services, all the shops in the communities, and we have seen a huge uptick," he said.