Recycling Event for Electronics, Documents, Old Prescription Medication This Weekend in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- There's a fall recycling event this Saturday in Utica.
Electronics, documents and old prescription medication can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 at the Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority Recycling Center, located at 80 Leland Ave. Extension in Utica.
"Electronic items such as computer equipment, mobile devices and office equipment will be accepted for recycling during the event. Electronics are accepted for recycling year-round at the Authority’s Utica and Rome EcoDrop facilities," according to the Authority.
Confidential paper shredding will be conducted by ConfiData.
"Residents can bring a limit of three boxes per vehicle of confidential documents for shredding. Documents will be shredded onsite and will be placed in a collection vehicle for recycling. Residents do not need to remove their name or other personal information from the documents," according to the Authority.
The unused medication and pharmaceutical collection will be conducted by the DEC.
"The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation will be accepting unused and unwanted prescription or nonprescription medications for proper disposal. This includes prescription liquids, pills or powders, over-the-counter medications, vitamins and supplements, and pet medications," according to the Authority.
This is a free event.
In past years, the event has resulted in more than 500,000 pounds of electronics being recycled.
For more information on the fall recycling event, contact the Authority at 315-733-1224 or ohswa@ohswa.org.