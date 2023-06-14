Red Cap Ambassador Mary Beth Beaton

Mary Beth Beaton is the Vice President of Beaton Industrial. She went to work every day, building up stress, not even knowing she had Lupus.
"Stress, alcohol, you know sugar, those kinds of things can increase inflammation, thus impacting your heart if you have something like Lupus."
In May of 2020 she started experiencing chest pain, and night sweats. She thought she came down with a case of COVID, but her COVID tests came back negative. Mary Beth’s unmanaged Lupus and stress finally caught up with her.
"Lupus can cause pleurisy which is just excess fluid around your lungs and heart, and I had so much fluid building because we were unaware it was building and gaining within my system until it was too late. It just put so much pressure on my heart the blood could not flow."
What makes her story unusual is that her condition was triggered by seasonal allergies. Fortunately Mary Beth had been taking good care of herself prior to getting sick.
"So the fact that I did have good cardio health saved my life, and I will continue to advocate for healthy heart through cardio activity and nutrition."
She’s now sharing her story as a Red Cap Ambassador for the American Heart Association.
"For me it’s the connectivity of being face to face. Having an actual conversation with somebody who can hear why this cause is so important to me personally, and then hopefully it can cause them to subscribe to the cause themselves."
Mary Beth believes giving to the American Heart Association helps educate people about the many different types of heart conditions, and may one day save a life. If you would like to contribute to the efforts of the American Heart Association, here's a link to their website: