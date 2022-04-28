Redistricting in New York: What's next?

"I think the political climate is like the weather right now. It's unsettled," said Senator Joseph Griffo on Thursday, one day after the state’s highest court rejected state legislature-drawn congressional and state senate redistricting maps as gerrymandered to benefit Democrats. The void creates something between limbo and a free-for-all.
“I just can say to everybody from a congressional and state senate side, there are no districts right now,” says Griffo.
The New York State Board of Elections held a conference call with local boards today. Griffo and his colleagues on the senate and congressional representatives might know where and to whom they are campaigning, next month.
“We do know the State Supreme Court-appointed special master has to come up with new lines for the congressional lines and the state senate lines by the end of May,” says Oneida County Democratic Election Commissioner Sarah Bormann.
The task of redrawing has fallen to a rural judge and a researcher at Carnegie Mellon University, Jonathan Cervas, who is also a postdoctoral fellow who previously played a key role helping create Pennsylvania's legislative district maps.
How can he do better than the redistricting commission and state legislature?
“Well, you strive for balance. I don't know if you could ever achieve fairness, right, although that should be the objective," says Senator Griffo. “You're not really supposed to look at registration. That's why it's gerrymandered. It becomes gerrymandered when you look at registration. You're supposed to look at population, you're supposed to look at communities of itnerest that are similar. They have to take into consideration minority populations and their ability to engage in the process,” said the Senator.
But what about all the leg work that's already been done? All those signatures gathered?
“We do want to say to the folks that are carrying independent petitions right now for local races, keep carrying. The filing dates for that is still the same. May 24- May 31st, so the Assembly and any local. Any congressional or state senate folks gathering for the Independent line, the state advised they suspend that action and wait for more detail," says Oneida County Republican Elections Commissioner, Nichole Shortell.
"They're preserving what was turned in, with the original designating petitions. All the county boards have been told to hang on to all of that, as well," says Commissioner Bormann.
For Griffo, his not knowing his district isn't the worst of it.
"I think that's what concerns me. Not only do the individuals seeking office not know, the residents don't really know who is gonna be representing them," says the Senator.
During the statewide boards of elections conference call today, some August dates were tossed around for the state senate and congressional primaries, however, nothing is official.