Redistricting lines create battle lines in NY

Redistricting lines have created battle lines in New York. The Democrat-controlled legislature drew new maps for senate, assembly and congressional districts. One of the maps' fiercest critics, Republican 22nd District Congresswoman Claudia Tenney.
"These long stripes across the state are trying to gerrymander Republican voices out and shore up Democrat voices," says Tenney.
The congressional lines cut through some streets, placing some houses above the purple line, in the 23rd district, and some houses on the same street below the purple line, in the 21st district. Twin ponds golf and country club, in New York Mills, appears to be in two different districts. 22nd district congresswoman Claudia Tenney this fall will become 23rd district candidate Tenney.
"I think they're all a mess," says Sen. Joseph Griffo, who currently represents the 47th Senate District.
Griffo says the new maps reflect exactly what the people don't want.
"The most important thing is we now have a constitutional amendment and the will of the people have been expressed that they want to avoid this hyper partisan gerrymandering that has been done forever," says Senator Griffo.
Republicans have promised lawsuits.
"I've joined the lawsuit by the Fair Lines group, so we are all pursuing that along with a lot of good government groups demanding non gerrymandered lines be at least presented," says Congresswoman Tenney.
Senator Griffo hopes the Court of Appeals will preserve the will of the people. But will they hear the case?
“The only thing that might be considered is the idea of compactness," says Utica College Professor of Government, Luke Perry, Ph.D. “It’s a vague term that's used to try to convey that there should be some general rationale for why the district is drawn in the shape it is."
The very lines that dictate districts will likely be tied up in limbo and lawsuits. But candidates can start collecting signatures March 1st, and have to file designating primary petitions April 4 - 7.
Question is -- will they even know where they're campaigning by then? But, the legislature can move these dates. And even the date of the primaries.
Governor Kathy Hochul is expected to sign off on the maps any day.