Registration open for 10th annual Patriot Run and Walk

ROME, N.Y. – The 10th annual Patriot Run and Walk will be held in June this year, but organizers are opening registration early to get more participants for this milestone event.
There will be a 5K run, a 10K run, a 5K wheelchair division and a two-mile walk at this year’s event on Sunday, June 12. The starting point for each race is the Wingate by Wyndham on Dart Circle in the Griffiss Business Park.
A fallen hero is also honored each year, and this year the run will be in memory of Army Cpl. Michael Mayne.
For more information or to sign up to participate, click here.