Registration opens for Boilermaker Erie Canal Races

UTICA, N.Y. – Registration opened Tuesday for the Boilermaker Erie Canal Races, which will take place in the spring.
The Boilermaker will host a half marathon, a two-person half marathon relay and 5K race on Sunday, May 15, sponsored by Wolfspeed.
The half marathon and relay start at 8 a.m. on Whitesboro Street behind the Adirondack Bank Center. The 5K will begin at the same location at 8:20 a.m.
Participants who register by Sunday, May 8, will get a T-shirt and medal.
Registration is capped at 800 total for all three races.
