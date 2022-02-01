 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations greater than 9 inches and ice accumulations up
to one tenth of an inch possible.

* WHERE...Steuben, Seneca, Northern Oneida, Cortland, Onondaga,
Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Yates, Schuyler and
Southern Cayuga counties.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light precipitation will move into the
region Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Precipitation
may start as a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain before
transitioning to snow later Thursday morning. The main round
of snow will be Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Registration opens for Boilermaker Erie Canal Races

  • Updated
Runners can register for the Boilermaker Erie Canal Races starting Feb. 1.

UTICA, N.Y. – Registration opened Tuesday for the Boilermaker Erie Canal Races, which will take place in the spring.

The Boilermaker will host a half marathon, a two-person half marathon relay and 5K race on Sunday, May 15, sponsored by Wolfspeed.

Boilermaker Erie Canal Races

The half marathon and relay start at 8 a.m. on Whitesboro Street behind the Adirondack Bank Center. The 5K will begin at the same location at 8:20 a.m.

Participants who register by Sunday, May 8, will get a T-shirt and medal.

Registration is capped at 800 total for all three races.

For more information or to register, click here.

