Registration still open for upcoming citizen preparedness classes in Herkimer

HERKIMER, N.Y. – Registration is still open for upcoming emergency preparedness classes in Herkimer.
The New York Citizen Preparedness Corps holds these classes across the state to give residents tools and resources to prepare for emergencies like floods, snowstorms and other disasters, or even house fires. The course also helps people develop family emergency plans.
“New York State is vulnerable to a wide range of potential emergencies and disasters. Anything from home fires to severe weather events, certainly that we have seen the impact to the state as of late. So it really covers those natural hazards, the weather-related ones that we know of but also technological, human-caused and biological disasters,” said Jennifer Wacha, deputy director of the New York State Office of Emergency Management.
The program, which is primarily led by the National Guard, partners with local agencies to teach the classes.
The next local training class is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 12, at the East Herkimer Volunteer Fire Department, located at 193 Main Road, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Another session will be held at the same time and place on Feb. 9.
For more information, or to register for a class, click here.