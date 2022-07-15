Remediation progress at Charlestown Mall site

On August 27th of 2020 a massive fire destroyed the complex known as the Charlestown Mall. Several of the buildings were deemed hazardous, with the potential for collapse. Since it posed an immediate threat, the Environmental Protection Agency was called in to help. Terry Kish is the On Scene Coordinator for EPA Region 2.
"My phone rang the same day when the fire happened, and people started talking about the EPA. We had several politicians reach out and see if the EPA could assist at that time, and ultimately here we are. We were able to procure funding and organize a cleanup."
The danger of collapse wasn’t the only threat. A survey conducted in 1996 found several of the buildings have asbestos containing materials, so now the entire site has to be monitored for the safety of the demolition crew, and the general public.
"With that air sampling that we do every day, we have a ring around the entire site, and we have not had any exceedances for asbestos, or no detections of asbestos."
An entity known as Charlestown Mall of Utica, LLC. owns the site and will be responsible for some of the cleanup now estimated at around $3 million.
"We have a settlement agreement in place with the current owner. He’s still the owner. He’s currently the owner. It’s not as if we hand it back to him. He’s consented to have EPA here to do this work. We have a settlement agreement, and you know as with all our costs and all our programs, we’ll seek to recover costs whenever possible from any parties who are liable."
The EPA is expecting to have the site cleaned up by this fall. The property is located in Frankfort, right on the Utica line, and with it already designated at commercial there’s potential for growth.
"You know hopefully this is just a step towards redevelopment, and if somebody has some interest we’d be happy to kind of facilitate and let them know what we know about this property and the status of it."
WKTV did reach out to the owner to see if he has any plans for this site, and while he didn’t return our request, he is actively involved in selling the site.